Get this week’s special School of Stylist issue
Welcome to this week’s special how-to issue of Stylist, featuring 25 lessons on the most valuable skills to learn in lockdown and use for a lifetime.
Whether it’s cutting our own hair, whipping up innovative new meals or finally getting to grips with meditation, lockdown has forced us to become more creative and resourceful than ever – and the skills we’re relying on now will be just as useful when we venture back out into our changed world.
So this week, we’re launching School of Stylist – a regular new feature that will guide you through everything from altering your clothes and DIY waxing to hosting the perfect virtual dinner party.
We speak to industry experts including renowned photographer Rankin, who teaches us how to take a self-portrait, and beauty guru Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverley Hills, who talks us through failsafe brow tinting.
Available to download on iOS and Android now, in issue 513 you’ll also find:
- The Style List: 30 smile-inducing buys to make your week brighter
- Our columnist Billie Bhatia on why being competitive is no bad thing
- How to master press-ups
- How to keep positive habits post-lockdown
And, as always, so much more. Download your copy now and get learning!
Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription (that’s 50p an issue). All you have to do is download the Stylist magazine app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.