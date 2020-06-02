Get this week’s special School of Stylist issue

Whether it’s cutting our own hair, whipping up innovative new meals or finally getting to grips with meditation, lockdown has forced us to become more creative and resourceful than ever – and the skills we’re relying on now will be just as useful when we venture back out into our changed world.

So this week, we’re launching School of Stylist – a regular new feature that will guide you through everything from altering your clothes and DIY waxing to hosting the perfect virtual dinner party.

We speak to industry experts including renowned photographer Rankin, who teaches us how to take a self-portrait, and beauty guru Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverley Hills, who talks us through failsafe brow tinting.