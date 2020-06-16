Download the latest issue of Stylist magazine now
In this week’s issue of Stylist we explore the future of the office – will we ever make a tea round again?
Many of us are still in the midst of the largest working-from-home experiment ever conducted, and wondering when, if ever, we’ll set foot in an office again.
The days of huddling around a meeting table feel like a lifetime ago, and there’s no doubt the pandemic will change the way we do our jobs forever. But what will the future of work actually look like? Stylist asks the experts in our latest issue, available to download now.
Also on the agenda this week is an investigation into the psychology of rule-breaking and why some people are natural flouters while others always follow; a guide on how to buy affordable art to brighten up your home; and tips from skincare guru Caroline Hirons on the best products under £30.
In issue 514 you’ll also find:
• Sunday Best: five ways to dress up for the weekend
• Presenter Vick Hope on using her platform to create change
• Columnist Billie Bhatia on the little things she’s missing
• The Style List: 30 things to spark joy
And, as ever, so much more. Download your copy on iOS or Android now.
Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription (that’s 50p an issue). All you have to do is download the Stylist magazine app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again. Happy reading!