Celebrate the great outdoors with this week’s issue of Stylist
Come outside with Stylist this week, as we explore how nature is influencing everything from interiors to fashion to wellness trends.
The past few months have given us plenty of time to reflect on what’s truly important, and many of us now have a newfound appreciation for the great outdoors. From the physical and mental health benefits of surrounding ourselves with nature, to the sheer joy of filling our homes with flowers and our wardrobes with tropical prints, this love affair shows no signs of abating.
In this week’s issue of Stylist, available to download now, we unpick the our long-standing relationship with Mother Nature; investigate how clean air become our greatest commodity; and talk to LA band Haim about the singular joy of listening to music outdoors.
In issue 516 you’ll also find:
• The new wave of drive-in cinemas offering socially distanced escapism
• From PYO fruit farms to games in the park, why we’re turning to the simple summer pastimes of yore
• Columnist Billie Bhatia on why she’s always been jealous of outdoorsy people
• The bark extracts to give your skin a natural boost
And, as ever, so much more. Ocado customers can receive a free print edition of this very special issue with their orders throughout the month of July, and it’s available to download on iOS and Android now.
