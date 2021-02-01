Read this week’s Stylist, out now
From bare bums to self-pleasuring performances, Bridgerton is not short of racy scenes, which is why Lizzy Talbot had such an important role as the show’s intimacy coordinator. Talbot gives us a glimpse into her day-to-day in this week’s issue, available to download now.
If you’ve missed office politics, then Industry is a must-watch for its dramatic portrayal of working life in the world of banking – sex, drugs and hangovers included. Marisa Abela, who plays Yasmin in the series, joins Stylist to discuss the importance of female desire and showcases this season’s uplifting pastels.
Download the issue to read:
● A 30-something spy reveals what it’s really like for a woman at MI5
● Embrace the simplicity of the good, old-fashioned bubble bath
● Stylist columnist Billie Bhatia on the year that Covid stole
And, as always, much more!
Purchase a single issue of Stylist magazine for just 99p or subscribe to save up to 50%. Download the Stylist app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.