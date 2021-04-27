If the pandemic has had any positive impact, it has given us the time we need to truly consider what we should prioritise. Whether you’ve missed spending time with loved ones, going to the gym or travelling, many of us have found ourselves falling out of love with the career ladder and focusing on other aspects of our lives. In this week’s magazine, which is available to download now, we look at how our relationship with work is undergoing a revolution.

Elizabeth Uviebinené, author of new book The Reset, joins Stylist as she discusses why we should take this opportunity to carve out a new, better way to work by setting boundaries and reassessing what we label as ‘success’.

Plus, after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all charges last week, journalist Paula Akpan writes about the grief, anger and frustration that remains.