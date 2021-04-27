Download Stylist to explore how the pandemic has revolutionised our work-life balance
If the pandemic has had any positive impact, it has given us the time we need to truly consider what we should prioritise. Whether you’ve missed spending time with loved ones, going to the gym or travelling, many of us have found ourselves falling out of love with the career ladder and focusing on other aspects of our lives. In this week’s magazine, which is available to download now, we look at how our relationship with work is undergoing a revolution.
Elizabeth Uviebinené, author of new book The Reset, joins Stylist as she discusses why we should take this opportunity to carve out a new, better way to work by setting boundaries and reassessing what we label as ‘success’.
Plus, after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all charges last week, journalist Paula Akpan writes about the grief, anger and frustration that remains.
Get your copy now to read…
● The ballet pumps worth taking your slippers off for
● Stylist meets the founders of Our Streets Now
● 30 things to add to basket now
And, as always, much more!
Purchase a single issue of Stylist magazine for just 99p or choose from the available subscriptions to save on multiple issues. Download the app now from either the Apple Store or Google Play and select this week’s cover from the list to read.