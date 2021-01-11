After a festive period with little else to do than lose ourselves in the latest Netflix releases, it’s no surprise our love affair with period dramas has peaked after binge-watching the whole of Bridgerton. In this week’s issue we look at our obsession with going back in time on TV, from lusting over extravagant costumes to rooting for forbidden romances.

And with the reality of returning to offices looking ever more distant, we’re sharing recipes from pro chefs to bring some midday magic to your working from home routine.