Read the latest issue of Stylist, out now
It’s almost the end of January, yet it seems all sense of time has been lost. Social plans, weekends away and the anticipation of these events used to separate the days. This week, we’re exploring how to navigate living life on a loop as lockdown 3 rumbles on.
And, if you’re as excited as we are about the Sex And The City reboot, you’ll forgive us for wondering what Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are up to in 2021. Ahead of its return, four writers reimagine the show in the latest issue.
Download your copy now to read…
● Raven Leilani talks to Stylist about her hit debut novel Luster
● Duvet dressing: never get out of bed with these comfy coats
● 30 of our favourite things to brighten up your week
And, as always, much more!
Purchase a single issue of Stylist magazine for just 99p or subscribe to save up to 50%. Download the Stylist app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.