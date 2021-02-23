Read the latest issue of Stylist, out now
Download this week’s issue on the Stylist app, available from the App Store and Google Play Store.
Snoozing on the job is not often recommended, but with there being no clear end in sight for working from home it may be just the thing to boost your productivity. We explore the benefits of the power nap in the latest issue of Stylist, which is available to download now.
And ahead of her hotly anticipated second novel, Yaa Gyasi speaks to Paula Akpan about the overwhelming success of her first book, Homegoing, how her own experiences have influenced her writing and how she approaches stories of real trauma.
Also in issue 542…
● Stylist’s beauty editor Lucy Partington puts the new wave of do-it-all mascaras to the test
● Thirty of our favourite things in the Style List
● Stylist meets the women fighting fake news
And, as always, much more!
