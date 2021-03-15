Read this week’s Stylist to start plotting your summer escape
We miss the office gossip, the overpriced lunches and after-work drinks but what we really miss is putting on our out of office as we say our farewells before escaping the office for a holiday. With lockdown restrictions easing to allow travel in the UK in April and abroad in May, we’ve picked our edit of the best places to visit when it’s safe to do so.
And, following a week of headlines that has unleashed fear for so many, we explore why the disappearance of Sarah Everard has hit us all so hard in the latest issue – available to download now.
Also in issue 545…
● Stylist reports on the moment of hope we’ve all been waiting for in vaccine centres across the country
● A guide to the hi-tech skincare gadgets worth investing in
● Columnist Billie Bhatia on why we need to believe Meghan Markle
● 30 of our favourites things in the Style List
