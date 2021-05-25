As we cautiously emerge from our cocoons and step back out into the world, we’re also seeing the return of exhibitions, museums and theatre to our summer calendars. In this week’s issue, Stylist meets Yayoi Kusama – whose name you may not know but whose art installations will have surely caught your eye. Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors are lighting up Instagram and will soon be coming to London, although with many dates already sold out we’ve picked ten alternative immersive art exhibitions to book now.

Plus, in the latest digital magazine we talk to DJ and author Annie Macmanus ahead of the release of her debut novel as she looks back on her career and awaits reviews of her first foray into fiction.