The snow is gone and, if our weekly consumption of Cadbury creme eggs is anything to go by, spring is on its way. Ahead of the warmer weather, we’re exploring the bold colours, new shapes and decadent details of spring/summer 2021 in this week’s fashion issue, which is available to download now.

The fashion world has been forced to reset over the past 12 months. In our special fashion issue we ask: where does it go from here? We also take a look at our enduring love of handbags, even though they’ve been missing in action since the first lockdown was announced.