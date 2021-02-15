The latest issue of Stylist magazine explores this season’s mood-lifting fashion and the joy of dressing up
The snow is gone and, if our weekly consumption of Cadbury creme eggs is anything to go by, spring is on its way. Ahead of the warmer weather, we’re exploring the bold colours, new shapes and decadent details of spring/summer 2021 in this week’s fashion issue, which is available to download now.
The fashion world has been forced to reset over the past 12 months. In our special fashion issue we ask: where does it go from here? We also take a look at our enduring love of handbags, even though they’ve been missing in action since the first lockdown was announced.
Get your copy now and find…
● Pearls of beauty wisdom from model Lauren Hutton
● The most-wanted nail polish shades of the season
● Thirty covetable accessories in the Style List
● Stylist’s wishlist from the H&M x Simone Rocha Collection
And, as always, much more!
Purchase a single issue of Stylist magazine for just 99p or choose from the available subscriptions to save. Download the app now from either the Apple Store or Google Play and select this week’s cover from the list to read,
This issue is also available in print. We’ve temporarily reduced the print editions of Stylist to monthly only, and as we know it may be more difficult to get your hands on a copy, we’ve decided to introduce print subscriptions. If you subscribe today you won’t be sent the issue you see here, but you’re guaranteed to get our March issue delivered straight to your door. You can subscribe here for just £4 for your first 3 issues.