We’ve loved her ever since she first came to our screens as the sensible, albeit slightly neurotic, one in Derry Girls and can’t wait to see her in her next big role. In this week’s issue, we sit down with Nicola Coughlan to talk about starring in Shonda Rhimes’ much-anticipated period drama Bridgerton.

We’re also diving headfirst into the festive season as our beauty team showcase shimmery make-up looks sure to steal any Zoom party, and we ask chefs and bartenders to share their favourite recipes to shake up your Christmas dinner.