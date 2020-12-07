Read this week’s Stylist magazine featuring Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan
We’ve loved her ever since she first came to our screens as the sensible, albeit slightly neurotic, one in Derry Girls and can’t wait to see her in her next big role. In this week’s issue, we sit down with Nicola Coughlan to talk about starring in Shonda Rhimes’ much-anticipated period drama Bridgerton.
We’re also diving headfirst into the festive season as our beauty team showcase shimmery make-up looks sure to steal any Zoom party, and we ask chefs and bartenders to share their favourite recipes to shake up your Christmas dinner.
Download issue 534 and discover…
● The making of Bernardine Evaristo
● The best gifts in a bottle, from scents to sauces
● The truth about friendship in a pandemic
● The ins and outs of a working day for a professional gift wrapper
Plus, much more content to get you into the festive spirit.
