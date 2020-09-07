Download the Stylist app to read this week’s issue for free

If you’ve been following the US election news you’ll be familiar with Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee running alongside Joe Biden. In the latest issue of Stylist, available for free via the iOS and Android apps now, we explore the woman behind the headlines and give you ten reasons why Kamala Harris is exactly what 2020 needs.

This week we’re also satisfying your travelust with the top destinations to add to your 2021 holiday hit list. And, while many of us have been apprehensive about going abroad this year, we explore why the future of travel isn’t as bad as you may think.