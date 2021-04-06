Stylist investigates the phenomenon of re-entry anxiety in the latest issue
After months of tight coronavirus restrictions the country is opening up again and the return to normality is within sight. We can now go for a boozy picnic with friends, exercise in outdoor sports facilities and even book a table at our favourite beer garden - so why aren’t we jumping for joy? In this week’s Stylist, we’re investigating the phenomenon of re-entry anxiety and how to cope now our lives are changing once again. Download the digital magazine via the Stylist app to read now.
And, as her new book What White People Can Do Next hits the shelves, Stylist talks to Emma Dabiri about her vision for meaningful change following the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and the demoralising result of the recent government racial inequality report.
