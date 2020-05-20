Get this week’s issue of Stylist magazine
This week we’ve got lots of good stuff for you, including how we’re craving not just hugs, but the subconscious touches that make us feel weirdly alive. Plus, writer Hollie Richardson shares her self isolation diary and how she’s coping without any physical contact for 60 days.
We also speak to a sleep doctor about how to fall back to sleep when you wake up in the middle of the night (because weird dreams and sleep patterns seem to plaguing us all at the moment), and we get an art class from Illustrator Charlie Macksey as he explains how he made the incredibly moving cover of Stylist this week.
In issue #510 you will also find:
• The Style List: 30 little rays of sunshine including gratitude journals and a super comfy bra
• Trend on Trial: our beauty team bravely test our a bold gold lip (yep, you heard!)
• Our columnist Billie Bhatia reveals her nervousness surrounding the end of lockdown, whenever that might be
• We learn how to cook a speedy Korean aubergine roasting tin dinner
• And you guessed it, there’s loads more to discover. Download your copy and have a browse for yourself.
