Download the latest issue of Stylist

This week you can find the usual suspects:
• An uplifting letter from editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski
• The Style List: we’ve found 30 vouchers you can buy now to support your favourite indie shops
• Trend on Trial: our beauty team test whether Simone Rocha’s slicked hairstyle can disguise the fact that we only got out of the shower moments before our Zoom call
• Work/Life: a community cook shares her 9-5 routine in lockdown
• 5-minute philosopher: Normal People’s Sarah Greene answers life’s big questions
• Our columnist Billie Bhatia has a good look in the (digital) mirror at herself
• And we learn how to make great fried chicken at home
What’s more, in our ‘In This Together’ feature special we’ve spoken to 12 women from all over the world about how coronavirus has changed everything for them. These courageous women have opened up about losing parents, being pregnant in a pandemic, speaking for the world’s most vulnerable and even coming close to death. Download the app to read these heartfelt stories brought to you all the way from refugee camps in Syria to the frontline in Kenya.
