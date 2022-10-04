When we look back on our youth or our time at university, we tend to romanticise living on a tight budget. We ate Pot Noodles on the floors of dingy halls, drank the cheapest alcohol we could get our hands on and dutifully asked “Do you do student discount?” at every single place we shopped, declaring ourselves “broke” without contemplating what that really means.

Because the expectation was that when we graduated, got jobs and started earning a full-time wage, things would be different. We expected that our salaries (though not as generous as the generations before us) would at least cover a weekly wine night, plus the odd takeaway and Asos splurge. We dreamed of the financial freedom it would grant us: the girly dinners, late-night cocktails or trips abroad to reward us for the hard work of adulthood.

And then the pandemic hit. Lockdown forced us to retreat into our flat-shares and onto Zoom. We drank cans of pre-mixed gin and tonic two metres from one another in the park and dreamed of the days when we could be back in the wild past the 10pm curfew.