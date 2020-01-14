This quaint countryside bookshop is looking for a new owner – interested?

For book lovers, there’s hardly a notion more romantic than owning your own bookshop. Being long-term bookworms ourselves, we can imagine it all so clearly: authentic wooden floors, afternoons spent discussing the latest best-seller with our loyal customers… we might even get ourselves one of those sliding ladders out of Beauty and the Beast.

The only problem, of course, is that setting up a bookshop ain’t easy – it takes a lot of hard work. After all, it’s not like they’re often handed ready-made to the new owner, with an eager fanbase in tow, is it?

Well actually, this time it is. It may sound like a dream situation, but a gorgeous little bookshop in Oxfordshire is looking for a new owner, and the great news is it’s already up and running and very much thriving.