“Owning a bookshop is my dream job. But does the reality live up to the fantasy?”

When it was still a thing to ask “what do you want to be when you grow up”, what did you say? For me, there was no talk of ballerinas or astronauts; I wanted to own a bookshop.

From a young age I’d already absorbed the romanticism of books. The feel of a battered hardback’s spine, the fusty smell locked within its pages and its ability to transport me to another world all held a special magical. And it still does.

I saw books portrayed through a rose-tinted lens in the stories around me. From Belle swinging through her local bookshop on a library ladder in Beauty And The Beast to Roald Dahl’s Matilda whiling away hours in a library, my favourite female protagonists loved these Meccas of knowledge, stories and beautiful book covers, which upped the appeal for me even more.