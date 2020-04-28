Colourful bunches of dried flowers are an interior must right now. Get the look yourself with these gorgeous pre-made bouquets (we’ve found vases to go with them), or have a go at doing it yourself.

Dried flowers have been on the scene for some time now and they’re growing in popularity. A favourite feature of wedding styling, we ogled at Mandy Moore’s pastel-dyed pampas grass wedding aisle in September 2019. Only to then witness more dried flower bouquets and table arrangements at hipster wedding fair Most Curious Wedding Show in February 2020.

But now dried flowers have officially become the staple of an on-point interior aesthetic. Lifestyle influencers like Heart Zeena routinely position a bunch of brightly coloured bunny tails and poppy seeds in an equally bright vase. Speaking to Stylist.co.uk, Rosie Conroy, florist and co-founder of wedding prop business Lavender and Rose, comments on the trend, explaining why it’s so popular right now: “Dried flowers are definitely having a ‘moment’, thanks – in part, we think – to them popping up all over social media influencer’s pages. “They’re such an easy, affordable way to have flowers in your home all year long, who wouldn’t like them? Plus, no horrible wilted blooms and dirty water that you forgot to throw out long after your flowers were past their peak (just us?).”

Conroy continues: “From bright and blousy to stripped back neutrals, there really are dried flowers for every taste. There’s a big trend at the moment for bleached white dried flowers, which we do understand as tonal design is beautiful, but these aren’t always the most ecologically friendly options. “The processes needed to bleach natural stems which then don’t crumble to bits afterwards means pretty harsh chemicals are used, that aren’t great for the planet. The natural earth tones of dried flowers which have been left to their own devices are just as pretty and can be grown in the UK, meaning they haven’t travelled a million miles to get to you.”

“Aside from bunches, we’re also seeing more and more consumers asking for dried elements in their wedding or event flowers. Mixing in dried grass, foliage or flowers with fresh stems gives a gorgeous contrast in terms of textures, and means you have something you can keep to remember your big day, long after the party has finished,” she says. We’ve long wanted to incorporate the look into our home decor so, we thought it was about time we did. We’ve taken inspiration from this irresistibly beautiful trend to create a guide on how to style dried flowers in your home including where to buy them, what to put them in and how to create your own, if you should so be inclined. Where to buy dried flowers for your home, and the best vases to put them in:

How to dry your own flowers: The easiest way to try the flower trend of the moment is to buy from the specialists listed above. But, if you’re feeling inspired and would like to give drying your own flowers a go, it’s surprisingly easy to do. Things to consider: Fully matured flowers are more likely to lose all of their petals in the drying process, so if there’s a bouquet you particularly want to keep, don’t wait until the end of its life to dry it.

Consider the type of flowers you’re drying: roses and lavender work better for air drying while tulips, daisies and chrysanthemums are more suited to microwave drying. But we’ll get onto that in more detail later.

Air drying: Cut down stems to around eight inches, or whatever you’re preferred length is as long as it’s not shorter than six inches. Remove the flowers from direct sunlight immediately. Remove excess foliage and leaves from the stem and wipe off any moisture left from the vase. Take them to a dark, dry room with good circulation, and using string or unflavoured dental floss, tie the tip of the stem of each flower to a clothes hanger, so they’re hanging upside down. Leave them there for three weeks and finally spray with unscented hair spray when they’re done. Microwave drying: Find a microwave safe container that you’re happy to dispose of or only use for flowers after this project. Cover the bottom of the container in silica gel crystals (these will absorb the moisture from your flowers) before putting your flowers in stem first. Your stems will have to be quite short for this method, as it would take a lot of crystals to hold up a full stem and you probably won’t be able to fit a container that big in your microwave. Keep pouring in crystals until you can place them around the petal of your flowers. Be sure to be gentle so that the petals don’t get damaged. They don’t need to submerge your petals completely, but scatter a decent amount in-between them to absorb all the moisture. Place the uncovered container in the microwave and start off with two minutes of heat. Check how you’re flowers are doing before heating for another one to two minutes. Once finished, quickly cover the container leaving just a teeny tiny crack of air, and leave for at least 24 hours. Clean the gel from the petals with a fine brush and then mist with an acrylic spray.

There are plenty of videos on YouTube to help you if you’re getting stuck. We particularly like Artsy Madwoman and Elynne Ung.

Anything else I need to know? Conroy explains that dried flowers are also a good investment as they’re so low maintenance. But you do need to clean them down every now and then. “As long as you keep dried flowers cool, in a dry spot away from sunlight there’s no reason they shouldn’t last for years and add a little pop of texture or colour to a quiet corner of your home,” she says. “To keep them clean you can gently dust off larger leaves and blooms, and gently blow on more delicate stems which will ensure they last as long as possible.”