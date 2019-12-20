My reason for stopping drinking is nothing special, I’m afraid. I broke up with alcohol in 2016 because, just like any shit relationship, I realised the bad outweighed the good and I was better off on my own. I’ve had problems with depression and my borderline personality disorder, and alcohol is one of my triggers. I wouldn’t get sad-drunk; I’d feel bored and empty, drinking to feel something, not realising it acted like acid and just made the hole bigger. One New Year’s Day, I concluded the booze was no longer worth the squeeze.

When I first went teetotal, I might as well have told people I liked to spend my evenings dressed as a fox, hiding in bushes, egging cats and screaming.

“What? Why? Why would you do that?”

“Is that really necessary?”

“Isn’t that a bit extreme?”

I rarely hear that now. People are still surprised, but no more surprised than when my tattoos come out – perhaps a little unexpected, but not “weird”.