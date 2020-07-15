Blanket bans on renting properties to people on housing benefit have been found to be unlawful and discriminatory.

It comes after single mother-of-two Jane (not her real name) experienced indirect discrimination when a letting agent refused to rent a home to her because she received housing benefit. She ended up homeless with her children and her case was taken on by housing charity Shelter.

Explaining her experience, Jane said: “I was shocked and found it very unfair that they wouldn’t even give me a chance. I had excellent references from both my landlords of the last nine years as I’ve always paid my rent on time and I had a professional guarantor. I could pay up to six months’ rent in advance if they wanted it because my parents lent me the amount, which I then paid back to them monthly.

“But when the letting agent wouldn’t take me because of a company policy, I felt very offended that after all those years, when I have prided myself on paying my rent, paying my bills, being a good tenant, it just meant nothing. When I realised we were going to be homeless because I couldn’t find anywhere, I felt sick to my stomach.”