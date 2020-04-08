Easter 2020 TV: what to watch this bank holiday weekend

Quiz

Starting on Bank Holiday Monday this highly enjoyable three part drama, stripped across three nights, tells the fascinating story of Major Charles Ingram, who won a million pounds in Who Wants to be a Millionaire in 2001, then had it all taken away after he and wife Diana were accused of conspiring to cheat in a coughing scandal. Funny and prescient, the cast is equally brilliant, starring Sian Clifford – our beloved Claire from Fleabag, Matthew Macfadyen, fresh from his excellent turn as Tom in Succession and Michael Sheen as quizmaster Chris Tarrant.

ITV at 9pm on 13, 14 and 15th April