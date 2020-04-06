Easter weekend 2020: best things to do this weekend in lockdown
Megan Murray
Our guide to the best virtual experiences and things to do for Easter bank holiday in lockdown.
We won’t lie to you: this Easter weekend probably isn’t going to be the best bank holiday you’ll ever have, but – there’s still hope. Just because lockdown means we won’t be able to take a mini break to Paris or spend the weekend in a cabin in the South Downs, there’s still plenty of fun things you can do from the comfort of your own home.
From embracing your creative side and learning the art of calligraphy to devising a virtual pub quiz for your friends and family to enjoy, there’s some joy to be found in quarantine yet.
But as well as new hobbies to be learned (like baking bread, which have you noticed, literally everyone is doing?), some of the world’s greatest institutions of arts and culture are on hand to keep you entertained, too.
For example, The Met, New York has released a series of virtual tours, while The Globe on London’s South Bank has recorded performances of Shakespeare’s most celebrated plays.
So, although there are things we’re sure you’d rather be doing, let’s make the most of the bank holiday spirit with these activities and things to do for an Easter weekend in lockdown.
Learn calligraphy with this online tutorial
Many of us have felt inspired to get creative with our new-found spare time, picking up new hobbies that involve using our hands. Calligraphy is not only a beautiful skill to master but it’s a great mindfulness technique too. After all, with both hands full and a lot of concentration needed, you won’t be able to absent-mindedly scroll through your phone and it might help stop anxious thoughts spiralling.
Jacquie Lawes of White Olive Designs has created three beginners calligraphy kits for those looking to learn at home. All options include a video guide, workbook, practise pad, ink and calligraphy pen, so you can get going straight away. Plus, if you’re a stationery fan make sure you check out the rest of her work, which is beautiful.
Jack the Ripper virtual tour
Visit real-life crime scenes of the Jack the Ripper murders in east London’s Whitechapel in 1888, and then investigate them with photographic evidence, suspect cards and true stories.
Let a live tour guide walk you through the experience and educate you on one of England’s most famous serial killers, without leaving your living room. Tickets are priced at £5 and time slots are between 7pm-8pm or 9pm-10pm.
Get a gourmet Easter lunch delivered to your door
Create a virtual pub quiz for your friends and family
Virtual quizzes have become the new way to have fun on a Saturday night. Plan one for the bank holiday and invite all your best friends to join you on a video app of your choice, BYOB and battle it out.
We’ve written a handy guide with ideas on how to format your virtual quiz, as well as question ideas.
Tour New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art
Take a 360 degree tour of the Globe Theatre
Has being unable to visit some of the country’s most incredible attractions made you even more keen to go? Us too. One thing we’re particularly missing, especially as it was one of the gatherings to be banned, is theatre.
Shakespeare’s Globe on London’s South Bank is undeniably special and although we can’t visit it right now, we can whet our appetites by taking the virtual tour which also includes clips from previous productions or facts about the original plays that were put on there.
Practise your tennis skills with virtual lessons
If you’re itching to get back out there on the tennis courts, or y’know, never picked up a racket in your life, these at-home training videos will help you stay in the game on lockdown.
LTA is the National Governing Body of tennis in the UK and it has put together a series of 12 videos with moves that can be done in your garden but will help you brush up on your tennis skills. The videos are aimed at children, so they’re pretty easy going and perfect for beginners.
Tour a vineyard in Champagne
Watch a live performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Although we can’t go to the theatre right now, you can still enjoy the talents of Shakespeare and some incredible modern-day actors at home by watching a videoed performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This 2013 performance is captivating and can be yours for just £5.99 to rent, or £11.99 forever.
Attend the virtual launch of an art exhibition
Bake your own bread
“What’s with all the bloody bread?” is something the Stylist team has been debating on our daily Zoom calls, because we don’t know about you, but it seems like everyone we know has suddenly become an amateur baker.
But you know what they say – if you can’t beat them, join them – so we have. If you fancy baking up a storm this weekend check out our beginners’ guide to bread making.
Belt your heart out with at-home karaoke
Lucky Voice is one of the UK’s most prominent karaoke chains, while their bars around the country are closed, though, you can sing along online. The monthly subscription includes over 9,000 songs, the ability to queue up songs to sing along to and some ready-made playlists, too.
Although it usually costs £6.99 a month, you can get your first month for free with the code STYLIST.
