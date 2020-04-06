We won’t lie to you: this Easter weekend probably isn’t going to be the best bank holiday you’ll ever have, but – there’s still hope. Just because lockdown means we won’t be able to take a mini break to Paris or spend the weekend in a cabin in the South Downs, there’s still plenty of fun things you can do from the comfort of your own home.

From embracing your creative side and learning the art of calligraphy to devising a virtual pub quiz for your friends and family to enjoy, there’s some joy to be found in quarantine yet.

But as well as new hobbies to be learned (like baking bread, which have you noticed, literally everyone is doing?), some of the world’s greatest institutions of arts and culture are on hand to keep you entertained, too.