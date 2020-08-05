Eat Out to Help Out: the coolest London restaurants offering a 50% discount
- Megan Murray
Want to know where to eat in London with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme? Take our advice with our edit of seven of the chicest restaurants in the city giving 50% off.
Wondering which restaurants in London are doing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
If you’re not completely au fait with the scheme already, it’s designed to encourage customers like you to put your money back into the UK’s dining scene, while giving you a discount in the process. It was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on 8 July, who said he wanted to encourage “customers back into restaurants, cafes and pubs” and protect “the 1.8 million people who work in them”.
What is Eat Out to Help Out?
Restaurants that have registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme are giving customers 50% off their food and non-alcoholic drinks bill. It only applies on dine-in menus, but can be used as many times as you like. You don’t need to worry about signing up to anything yourself or getting a voucher to take advantage of this scheme, it will automatically be deducted by the restaurant. You can also use other offers in conjunction with Eat Out to Help Out.
How long is Eat Out to Help Out running for?
The scheme is running from 3 to 30 August 2020, from Monday to Wednesday each week. You’re welcome to dine at any time, but it can only be on these days of the week to receive a discount.
How much money do I save with Eat Out to Help Out?
The big news is here is that you will save 50% on your food and non-alcoholic drinks bill, but it’s only up to £10 per person. Once you’ve saved £10 your discount will be capped. There’s no minimum spend and you can dine in a party size as big as you like.
Tonnes of restaurants are using the scheme, which is fantastic news, and if you want to search for a specific venue, you’ll find a list on the government website. But, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by choice and want a head’s up on the coolest restaurants offering the new discount, check out our tried-and-tested edit below.
Jikoni
Jikoni really is all about the food. Its experimental and mouthwatering menu mixes flavours from South Asia and the Far East, the Middle East, East Africa and Britain to create dishes like crispy caramel cauliflower with sticky garlic rice next to banana cake with miso butterscotch, peanut brittle and Ovaltine kulfi.
The fact that the space is dreamily decorated in saturated pinks, clashing patterned table clothes and cosy cushions, just makes this deal all the sweeter.
Address: 19-21 Blandford Street, London W1U 3DH
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 5.30pm-10pm, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-3pm and 5.30pm-10pm and 9.30pm respectively.
Norma
Drenched in rose gold, with train carriage-style seats and on-trend tiles; Norma is an utterly beautiful place to enjoy a dinner that’ll cost you less.
The menu is inspired by Sicily and old school Italian charm, so if you haven’t visited before prepare yourself for delights such as grilled octopus, caramelised lemon, wild fennel and salsa cruda and a special aubergine parmigiana.
Address: 8 Charlotte Street, Fitzvoria, London, W1T 2LS
Opening times: Monday to Friday, 12pm-3pm and 5pm-10.30pm. Saturday, 12pm-3pm and 5pm-10.30pm.
Dishoom
Not that we needed another excuse to feast at this cult-favourite serving up lip-smacking Indian cuisine, but all branches are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which means good news for our bank balances as well as our tastebuds.
In fact, Dishoom have gone one further and are offering a straight-up 50% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks, ditching the £10 cap, for guests dining on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
As huge fans of both the bacon naan roll and the chicken berry Britannia biryani, we think we might end up eating there for breakfast, lunch and dinner!
Address: branches in Kensington, Shoreditch, King’s Cross and Carnaby (Covent Garden temporarily closed).
Opening times: Dependent on venue
Champagne + Fromage
In our opinion there are few joys greater than the delicious pairing of champagne and cheese, so we heartily approve a restaurant dedicated to both of them.
Glug bubbles and gorge on brie to your heart’s content in the Covent Garden branch which is signed up to the government scheme and offers a menu of melted cheese, sharing platters and desserts.
Address: 22 Wellington Street, London, WC2E 7DD
Opening times: Tuesday to Thursday, 5pm-10pm. Friday to Saturday, 12pm-10pm. Sunday, 12pm-9pm.
Bun House
If you find yourself waltzing through Soho on a Wednesday and fancy a snack on the go, we couldn’t recommend Bun House enough.
This quirky cafe opens its doors onto the main drag in iconic Soho, serving fluffy, squidgy buns stuffed with an array of meat and vegetable choices. Sticky, delicious and moorish, once you’ve tried them we can bet you’ll be back. Plus, the custard-filled buns are a rare delight.
Address: 26-27 Lisle Street, Soho, London WC2H 7BA
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm-7.45pm.
La Goccia
La Goccia is part of the Petersham Nurseries collection which means it’s blessed with the same charm, style and atmosphere as the brand’s other well-loved restaurants.
Nestled in the middle of Covent Garden, in an intimate passageway which protects you from the hustle and bustle of the main streets, this al fresco dining spot serves up the best of Italy.
Think spaghettis, wood-fired pizzas, amazing desserts and plenty of aperitivos. The restaurant is also doing a £15 menu especially for Eat Out to Help Out.
Address: 1 Floral Court, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9FB
Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday, 11.30am-10pm. Sunday, 11.30am-6pm.
Dean Street Townhouse
Dinner at Dean Street Townhouse is pretty much a Soho rite of passage. With a formal vibe and decadent furnishings, this is a great place for an evening meal and cocktails, either with a date or best friend.
We’d recommend one of the meaty main dishes, Isle of Jersey rock oysters and working your way through the cocktail menu.
Address: 69-71 Dean St, Soho, London, W1D 3SE
Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 12pm-12am. Saturday, 11am-1am. Sunday, 11am-12am.
