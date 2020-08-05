Wondering which restaurants in London are doing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re not completely au fait with the scheme already, it’s designed to encourage customers like you to put your money back into the UK’s dining scene, while giving you a discount in the process. It was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on 8 July, who said he wanted to encourage “customers back into restaurants, cafes and pubs” and protect “the 1.8 million people who work in them”.

What is Eat Out to Help Out?

Restaurants that have registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme are giving customers 50% off their food and non-alcoholic drinks bill. It only applies on dine-in menus, but can be used as many times as you like. You don’t need to worry about signing up to anything yourself or getting a voucher to take advantage of this scheme, it will automatically be deducted by the restaurant. You can also use other offers in conjunction with Eat Out to Help Out.