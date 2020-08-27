This means savings for us and better business for them, so it looks like everyone’s a winner. If you’ve been keeping out of restaurants throughout August and away from the news, see our guide below for details of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

What is Eat Out to Help Out?

Restaurants that registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August gave customers 50% off their food and non-alcoholic drinks bill. It only applied on dine-in menus, but could be used as many times as you like. There’s been no need to sign up to anything to access the scheme, it’s automatically deducted by the restaurant. You can also use other offers in conjunction with Eat Out to Help Out.

How long is Eat Out to Help Out running for and will it continue into September?

The scheme was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July and was set to run from 3 to 30 August 2020, from Monday to Wednesday each week at any time of the day. As the scheme has been so popular there have been calls for the government to extend their support of the hospitality sector and keep it going throughout September. For example, The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has asked Sunak to keep the scheme going into September, calling this period an “economic make or break”. Mike Cherry, the national chair of the FSB, called Eat Out to Help Out an “overwhelming success” but said that an extension was crucial “to continue the critical support that it is providing for small firms”.

However, lots of restaurants are taking it upon themselves to continue giving diners 50% off, Monday to Wednesday, on food or soft drinks.