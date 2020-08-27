Eat Out to Help Out: best restaurants in London and chains giving 50% discount into september
- Megan Murray
The best restaurants and chains still giving a 50% discount off food and soft drinks in September.
Eat Out to Help Out was the government initiative that initially raised a few eyebrows with its, erm, strange name and exclusion of cocktails from its 50% discount. But since its start at the beginning of August, customers have enjoyed half price food and soft drinks (up to £10 per person) at participating restaurants and it’s been an undeniable success.
From well-known chains to country pubs that would usually see a dwindling of customers in the first three days of the week, tables all around the country have been packed out Monday to Wednesday. Restaurants have been booked to the rafters, tummies have been full and the vibes have been good as UK diners have taken advantage of getting a tenner off their meals.
For a short while, this became the new norm. In fact, we got so used to our Monday night dinner treat, which transformed the Sunday night slump giving us something to look forward to, that we assumed it would go on forever. Although this unfortunately isn’t the case, some restaurants have said that they will continue giving customers up to £10 off their meals throughout September anyway, hurrah!
This means savings for us and better business for them, so it looks like everyone’s a winner. If you’ve been keeping out of restaurants throughout August and away from the news, see our guide below for details of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
What is Eat Out to Help Out?
Restaurants that registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August gave customers 50% off their food and non-alcoholic drinks bill. It only applied on dine-in menus, but could be used as many times as you like. There’s been no need to sign up to anything to access the scheme, it’s automatically deducted by the restaurant. You can also use other offers in conjunction with Eat Out to Help Out.
How long is Eat Out to Help Out running for and will it continue into September?
The scheme was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July and was set to run from 3 to 30 August 2020, from Monday to Wednesday each week at any time of the day. As the scheme has been so popular there have been calls for the government to extend their support of the hospitality sector and keep it going throughout September. For example, The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has asked Sunak to keep the scheme going into September, calling this period an “economic make or break”. Mike Cherry, the national chair of the FSB, called Eat Out to Help Out an “overwhelming success” but said that an extension was crucial “to continue the critical support that it is providing for small firms”.
However, lots of restaurants are taking it upon themselves to continue giving diners 50% off, Monday to Wednesday, on food or soft drinks.
Which chain restaurants are doing Eat Out to Help Out in September?
Many popular chain restaurants have announced they will be continuing the scheme. Here’s a list below:
- Bill’s
- Pizza Hut
- Prezzo
- Deliveroo
- Toby Carvery
- Harvester
- Tesco Café
Best restaurants in London continuing Eat Out to Help Out in September
Franco Manca
Franco Manca changed the pizza game when it re-opened in London in 2008, with two friends at the helm who took the old pizzaria off the hands of the original Franco who had had enough.
Since then it’s grown into the delicious chain of restaurants we know today, specialising in slow-rising sourdough pizzas and fresh ingredients.
Franco Manca will be giving customers a 50% discount in September which means the brand’s already accessible pricing will be reduced even further, with their organic tomato, garlic, basil and oregano pizza coming in at only £2.60.
Dalloway Terrace
There are so many reasons to be won over by Dalloway Terrace. Not only is the pastel floral backdrop the stuff of Instagram dreams but its position, tucked neatly off Bloomsbury square, is the old haunt of a feminist writer and literary favourite of ours, Virginia Woolf. What’s more, the terrace itself is named after her book, Mrs Dalloway, giving the venue a romantic, poetic feel from the moment you hear about it.
And there’s no qualms of style over substance at this pretty-as-a-picture spot. The menu, cocktails and service are all something to write home about, too. With well done classics like fish and chips and fresh grilled salmon, plus lots of snack and sharing options, it’s a no-brainer.
Norma
Drenched in rose gold, with train carriage-style seats and on-trend tiles; Norma is an utterly beautiful place to enjoy a dinner that’ll cost you less.
The menu is inspired by Sicily and old school Italian charm, so if you haven’t visited before prepare yourself for delights such as grilled octopus, caramelised lemon, wild fennel and salsa cruda and a special aubergine parmigiana.
Images: Dalloway Terrace / courtesy of brands