Eating dark chocolate could improve your mood, new study finds

We’ve heard it before, but we’re happy to hear it again; eating chocolate is good for you.

Consuming at least 104 grams of chocolate with a high cocoa content every day could act as a mood booster and lower symptoms of depression, a new study has found.

Not keen on the dark stuff? Researchers from University College London also found that participants who ate the most chocolate of any kind were also less likely to report feelings of depression than those who didn’t consume any at all.

But those who stuck to only dark varieties were found to reduce the risk of depression by a staggering 70 percent.

The chemicals and compounds responsible for the positive effect are flavanoids, a natural substance found in almost all fruits and vegetables and phenylethylamine (PEA), an organic compound that stimulates the central nervous system. Chocolate compounds are said to share the same feel-good effects on the brain as cannabis.