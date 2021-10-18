Trigger warning: this article discusses eating disorders which some readers might find triggering

“Ever notice how smaller-bodied public figures can eat whatever they want and somehow that’s either ignored or seen as cute?!”

This statement, posted online by model Tess Holliday is one that struck a chord with many.

Last month, the body positivity activist penned a poignant message on Twitter that reminded us all of the constant fatphobic lens many plus size women are seen through after she was photographed by the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror eating ice cream while on a family trip to Disneyland.