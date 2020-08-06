For the people of Edinburgh, August is going to be very different this year.

Usually, they are faced with the relentless hustle and bustle of crowds, comedians and crass jokes that the Fringe has brought for 73 years. But, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the month-long festival won’t be running in its usual way.

That doesn’t mean, however, that it’s completely cancelled – some of the celebrations and events will be taking place virtually instead.