Edinburgh Fringe 2020: all the ways you can carry on laughing this August
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Here are all the easy ways you can still enjoy the weird and wonderful magic of Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.
For the people of Edinburgh, August is going to be very different this year.
Usually, they are faced with the relentless hustle and bustle of crowds, comedians and crass jokes that the Fringe has brought for 73 years. But, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the month-long festival won’t be running in its usual way.
That doesn’t mean, however, that it’s completely cancelled – some of the celebrations and events will be taking place virtually instead.
At a time when the future of live entertainment is so uncertain, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival needs our support more than ever.
So let’s take a look at all the fun and easy ways you can get involved…
Shedinburgh
Fleabag producer Francesca Moody has annoucned Shedinburgh: a fringe festival streamed from sheds.
Performers including Sara Pascoe, The Guilty Feminist’s Deborah Frances-White and Gary McNair are taking part in the event from the comfort of their own… well, sheds!
The shows will air on Zoom from 14 August to 5 September, and you’ll have to tune in on time because they will not be recorded or replayed.
Ticket prices start at £4 and proceeds will go into a fund called A Shed Load of Future to support new artists in bringing their work to the Edinburgh Fringe 2021.
Edinburgh Unlocked
Penguin has released Edinburgh Unlocked: an audiobook featuring nearly eight hours of hilarious original material from some of the finest comedians on the circuit.
Listeners can laugh along as Jordan Brookes (Winner of Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2019) takes you on a disastrous guided meditation session.
Secret Dinosaur Cult podcast host Sofie Hagen then lifts the lid on her Westlife fan fiction days.
And, just as Shakespeare did during the plague, Ivo Graham (Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week) tucks into his version of King Lear during the lockdown.
Fringe on Friday
The virtual shows will showcase a snapshot of the festival across a range of genres, including comedy, cabaret, dance and music.
The first lineup has been confirmed: David O’Doherty, Tiff Stevenson, Magical Bones, Erika Ehler, Lost Voice Guy, Craig Hill, Elaine Davidson, Marcel Lucont, Diane Chorley and Christopher Macarthur Boyd.
Tickets cost £9 (£1 less than the price of an average Fringe ticket), and you’ll be able to watch the show live at 9pm on Friday 7 August or catch up until 10 Monday August.
Buy tickets for Fringe on Friday here.
Edinburgh Fringe virtual events
The festival is bringing as many performances as it can to your living rooms through virtual shows. There really is a full breadth of weird and wonderful plays, artworks, comedy acts and theatrical productions, so make sure you check out the full listings and ticket prices on the website.
Images: The Guilty Feminist, Penguin