How to make your own elderflower cordial from scratch

You may have noticed, on one of your many, many socially distanced walks, that the UK’s hedgerow is currently an explosion of fragrant white flowers. Among them, of course, is the elder tree – as in, yes, the source of elderflowers and elderberries.

As previously noted by Stylist, this tree is a key point of interest for foraging fans. Why? Well, because the flowers are said to cleanse the body and the berries, which arrive by autumn, can help to boost immunity. Both are excellent in cordials, wines, and desserts.