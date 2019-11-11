Elisabeth Moss loves cheesy Christmas movies as much as you do

Here are a few plots of Hallmark Christmas movies. One, called A Carol Christmas, is about an exacting and difficult talk show host, played by Tori Spelling, who is visited by three ghosts who attempt to show her the true meaning of the festive season. Yes, this is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol! Yes, Tori Spelling’s character is called Carol! (Geddit?) Yes, this movie stars William freakin’ Shatner as one of the ghosts who wants to educate Carol about being kind!

Santa Jr is the tale of Chris Kringle II, the wayward bad boy son of everyone’s favourite jolly, present-delivering patriarch, who spends the festive season in court after he is busted trespassing in his father’s workshop on Christmas eve. Naturally, these legal troubles help Kringle to understand the importance of the silly season and encourage him to embrace his family’s storied, joy-spreading legacy.

What about A Boyfriend For Christmas, in which a 13-year-old’s Christmas wish for a boyfriend is granted 20 years later, when, on 25 December, a handsome stranger knocks on her door claiming to be a gift from Santa Claus himself. Excuse me, what?

Or there’s my personal favourite, Fir Crazy, about a buttoned-up career woman – when are they ever anything but? – who doesn’t have time for anything as frivolous as Christmas. Forced to go home for the holidays to run her family’s Christmas tree consortium (!!!!), she comes up against both business disaster (a crotchety landlord attempting to close the cosy, family-run company down) and a charming customer who, you know, decks the halls of her heart.