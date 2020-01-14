Saying a woman can’t defeat Trump is about sexism. But it’s also about fear

It was always going to happen. Eventually, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – long-time friends who both want to take on Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election – were going to come into conflict, despite their shared desire to avoid personal attacks. When two political candidates vie to occupy the same space in a leadership race – in this case, the defiantly progressive side of the Democratic aisle – disputes are always going to arise.

But the first significant rift between the Warren and Sanders campaigns has come as a surprise to many. The day before the seventh Democratic debate, Warren said that Sanders once told her he did not believe a woman could defeat Trump in 2020.