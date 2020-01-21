Elizabeth Warren pledges to appoint at least 50% women cabinet if she wins presidency

“Our government officials can best serve the American public when they reflect the diversity of the country itself,” Warren wrote of the pledge, part of her wider plan to revitalise the executive branch of “a government in crisis”, as published on Medium. “The Federal Government does a dismal job on diversity and inclusion.”

Warren follows in the footsteps of fellow Democratic nominee Pete Buttigieg, who announced in October his women’s right agenda, which included a cabinet that is at least 50% women.

By contrast, only four members – a measly 17% – of Donald Trump’s 23-member Cabinet are women, half as much as that of former president Barack Obama when he was in office.