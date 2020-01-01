What is email fatigue and why is it so toxic?

Sophie Carr, a freelance PR director, has spent the past three hours struggling with a client pitch. Every few minutes, a notification pings on her phone. She glances at one or two, then – getting increasingly frustrated – switches her phone off.

Yet the thought of those messages stays with her, nagging away like an itch. She replays unfinished conversations and mulls over how she will reply, even as she tries to focus on the task at hand.

The pitch gets finished, but only at a price. “I was exhausted afterwards,” recalls Sophie. “And it’s not like it was a one-off, either: the same thing happens every time I try to focus on something big. It’s like wading through treacle.”