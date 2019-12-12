This story of how strangers helped one woman’s grief proves Christmas spirit is real

It’s often said that people become kinder at Christmas. It’s the time of year known for ‘good will among all (wo)men’ and people are more likely to look out for each other, because… well, because that’s what you do at Christmas, isn’t it?

Well, we now know this to be true, thanks to the actions of some of TFL’s kindest staff.

Historian and journalist John Bull, took to Twitter to share a thread about a woman who, in 2012, asked TFL to return the voice of her late husband to the underground.

In the post, Bull writes: “It is election season. The world is busy and rubbish. But it is also Christmas. So, take a breather and let me tell you a story about London, trains, love and loss, and how small acts of kindness matter. I’m going to tell you about the voice at Embankment Tube station.”