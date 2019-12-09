Think your office Christmas party went badly? These Reddit confessions will make you feel better
Think your office Christmas party went badly last year? Well, these women on Reddit have shared some pretty embarrassing stories to make you feel better.
The office Christmas party. In the world of the workplace, it’s a thing of legend. There’s always someone who has one too many glasses of the cheap white wine (guilty), a rubbish playlist and enough gossip to keep the watercooler chat going into next spring.
If you’re feeling your cheeks flush pink just thinking about yours, don’t worry: you’re not alone. In fact, as proved by this brilliant Reddit thread, hundreds of us have been there and most importantly, survived to tell the tale.
That’s right, over a hundred women responded to user Liamhenry403a’s question, “Ladies of Reddit, what was the most embarrassing thing you did at a Christmas office party?” And some of their answers are not only cautionary tales well worth hearing, but comedy gold.
We’ve picked out some of our favourites below, to make you chuckle and cringe in equal measure. Merry Christmas!
When you cheer for your trusty steed a little too hard
“It was my first ‘adult job’ at Citifinancial, and they rented out Medieval Times for the holiday party. We all got two free drink tickets and I decided to try to get the strongest drinks I could think of – Long Island Iced Teas. I thought I could handle my alcohol, but those were strong.
“Long story short, we were all really into cheering for our knight. I was standing on a chair cheering, and promptly fell right off. The good thing is only a few sober people seemed to notice or care, most were drunk, and even buying themselves more drinks. I still think of the eye contact I made with this dude when I was getting up and cringe,” from GhoulishGirl.
When you suffer a Meal Girls-style fancy dress mishap
“I wore an ugly Christmas sweater, red plaid slacks and reindeer earrings while everyone else was in their work clothes (suits). I stood out like a sore thumb for sure. People had told me they dress Christmassy for the party, but what they had meant was red ties with a snowman tie pin or snow flake jewellery. Little details like that. No one told me that Christmassy meant ‘add an almost unnoticeable amount of Christmas to your normal outfit.’
“I embraced it though and made a point of being extra cheerful to everyone around,” from Goblinish.
When the pregnancy hormones are real
“It was my husband’s. I was pregnant and just starting to be at the point where I couldn’t hide it (16-18 weeks?). There was a bar and I went to order Sprite because I was crazy obsessing over caffeine and thought Coke or something would be ‘bad.’ They didn’t have Sprite. I bawled. Like a crazy person. Bartender made me orange juice and seltzer filled with cherries and limes,” from anon.
When you take the biggest of tumbles at the worst possible time
“Went to my boyfriend’s company Christmas party that was being held in the events hall of a nice hotel. We got there a bit late and tried to sneak in the back door as everyone else was sitting at their tables listening to the CEO give a speech. I immediately proceed to trip over one of those signs propped up on an easel and knocked it over. Everyone turned around to look. Super smooth,” from Jenk911.
When the hangover is so bad, you revert to school-level tactics
“My friend got drunk enough at her office party to be puking in the ladies’ room, and then called me the next day at work and had me pretend to be her doctor and say that it was her new SSRI and not the amount of alcohol she drank,” from anon.
When ‘drunk you’ will do anything for that selfie
“One year, our party was held in our office, but had bars set up throughout the space. My coworkers and I got tanked and thought it would be funny to sneak into our VP’s office to take selfies. Well, he came in when it was happening. We froze and then literally ran away in a horrified panic. I did turn around at the end of the hall and he was standing in his doorway, laughing his ass off. It was never brought up. Ugh. Such cringe,” from ALT_enveetee.
Images: Getty / Unsplash - Roberto Nickson