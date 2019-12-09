Think your office Christmas party went badly? These Reddit confessions will make you feel better

When you cheer for your trusty steed a little too hard

“It was my first ‘adult job’ at Citifinancial, and they rented out Medieval Times for the holiday party. We all got two free drink tickets and I decided to try to get the strongest drinks I could think of – Long Island Iced Teas. I thought I could handle my alcohol, but those were strong.

“Long story short, we were all really into cheering for our knight. I was standing on a chair cheering, and promptly fell right off. The good thing is only a few sober people seemed to notice or care, most were drunk, and even buying themselves more drinks. I still think of the eye contact I made with this dude when I was getting up and cringe,” from GhoulishGirl.

When you suffer a Meal Girls-style fancy dress mishap

“I wore an ugly Christmas sweater, red plaid slacks and reindeer earrings while everyone else was in their work clothes (suits). I stood out like a sore thumb for sure. People had told me they dress Christmassy for the party, but what they had meant was red ties with a snowman tie pin or snow flake jewellery. Little details like that. No one told me that Christmassy meant ‘add an almost unnoticeable amount of Christmas to your normal outfit.’

“I embraced it though and made a point of being extra cheerful to everyone around,” from Goblinish.