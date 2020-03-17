These films are coming to iTunes extra early and it’s time to turn your lounge room into a cinema

As of this week, cinemas across the UK and the US are set to close.

In the UK, Cineworld, Picturehouse and Odeon have announced that they would shutter their locations across the country this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the US, cinema chains including AMC have followed suit.

“We are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice,” the statement from Cineworld read.