These films are coming to iTunes extra early and it’s time to turn your lounge room into a cinema
- Posted by
- Hannah-Rose Yee
- Published
They were only just in cinemas, but now these blockbuster movies are dropping to video on demand months ahead of schedule.
As of this week, cinemas across the UK and the US are set to close.
In the UK, Cineworld, Picturehouse and Odeon have announced that they would shutter their locations across the country this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the US, cinema chains including AMC have followed suit.
“We are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice,” the statement from Cineworld read.
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the film industry has been palpable. Several blockbuster movies including Mulan, No Time To Die and Fast 9, scheduled to arrive in theatres this month and next, have been delayed or pulled from theatres. Other projects have suspended production.
A few film companies, however, have responded to the coronavirus pandemic by announcing that their recently released movies would be dropping to video on demand streaming services sooner than anticipated.
This means that, as of Friday, you can watch films like The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma from places like iTunes, Amazon and Sky from Friday. In the US, it will cost $19.99 to rent the film for a period of 48 hours.
Also coming to video on demand early? Birds Of Prey, Margot Robbie’s all-female Harley Quinn action flick. The film, which was released in cinemas in February, will be available to stream in April, far ahead of its schedule.
Cinemas are one of our favourite places in the world, we love nothing more than going to a movie on our own. Now that we have to put that on hold, though, the next best thing is renting a recently released film and streaming it from the comfort of your own lounge room.
Our pick of the bunch? Emma, which is a soothing pastel confection of a film and a worthy addition to the Austen adaptation canon.
Make some popcorn, dim the lights and get cosy.
Images: Universal, Warner Bros