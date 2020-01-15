Men are three times more “emotional” at work than women, who knew?

For as long as women have been in the workplace, they have also been fending off the sexist (and totally unfounded) narrative that they are more “emotional” than their male counterparts.

However, a new study has dismantled this toxic stereotype for good after a survey of 2,250 workers found that men are more emotional than women at work.

According to the findings, men are twice as likely to get emotional when their “ideas weren’t heard” or because they “were criticised”.

What’s more, they were three times more likely to feel emotional if a project went over budget, missed a deadline or got cancelled.