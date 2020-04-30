Luckily, there are things you can do to move from the survival state of mind associated with flooding to what Romanelli terms an “engaged state of mind”. This is a more restful, relaxed and logical state, and it too can quickly spread from one person to the next.

To transition from one state to the other, he suggests following a series of physical steps, including taking a 20-minute time out from the other person (or more if you still feel hyped up after that period). Drinking water, eating and moving around can also break the mental state of flooding, by stimulating new parts of the body and nervous system.

You can reach beyond the immediate moment to find relief, too. As life coach Mel Robbins points out in this video from her show, rage is often a reaction to events or behaviours that have occured in the past. So understanding and reflecting upon where your anger might come from is an important part of taming the fury that you feel.