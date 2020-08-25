If there’s one thing we’ve all been forced to do during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s to sit with our emotions. Having to stay home, isolate from friends and family and fore-go all of the little distractions which populated our pre-pandemic lives left us with plenty of time to think about how we were really feeling.

Add to that the fact that the pandemic thrust us into a situation none of us had really experienced before, and getting to know ourselves and our emotions wasn’t just a way to pass the time – it was a necessary coping mechanism to help us navigate an overwhelming and confusing period.

But sitting with our feelings and working to understand our emotions isn’t a habit we should leave in lockdown. As we navigate our ‘new normal’ and face new stresses thanks to the UK recession and ongoing climate crisis, getting to know ourselves on an emotional level could be a great way to look after our mental health.