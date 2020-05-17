Life

Struggling to manage your emotions in lockdown? This simple exercise could help

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
A woman feeling stressed

Are your emotions all over the place in lockdown? The STUF method could help you to make sense of it all.

It’s no secret that lockdown has been an emotional rollercoaster for many of us. Whereas one day we’re feeling optimistic about the future and motivated to exercise, the next we might feel sluggish and overwhelmed by the current situation. We’re more aware than ever of the broad range of emotions we’re able to feel.

It’s one thing experiencing these difficult emotions, but another thing entirely responding to them. Our natural instinct is to respond impulsively – to consume all the coronavirus information we can get our hands on in order to quell our feelings of overwhelm, for example. But doing so may not always be the best way forward.

Instead, the best course of action when we find ourselves being controlled by our emotions may be to simply step back and take note of what’s going on – and that’s where the STUF method comes in.

You may also like

Coronavirus isolation emotions: this graph could help you understand your ever-changing lockdown mood

Writing in a new article for Psychology Today, clinical psychologist Joel Minden explains that, when we’re in the middle of an emotionally charged situation, the best course of action isn’t always clear to us. Instead, he says, we should take the time to make sense of the difficult emotions we’re experiencing, using the acronym STUF.

“I like to think that emotional experiences have four elements that are easily remembered with the acronym STUF: sensations, thoughts, urges, and feeling labels,” he writes. “When a strong feeling emerges, you can focus on what your body is doing, what’s going through your mind, your impulse to do something or not do something, and the labels you use to make sense of it all.”

A woman feeling stressed
Feeling overwhelmed, sad or angry? Try the STUF method before you respond.

According to Minden, when we slow things down and try to make sense of our emotions using the STUF method, we’ll be in a better position to respond in a measured way.

“At times, what initially seems like a meaningful emotion turns out to be just a false alarm that’s better left alone,” he explains. “But even when your STUF suggests that your feeling should be taken seriously, it’s still helpful to use the available data to decide whether to change your perspective, solve a problem or go easy on yourself for struggling with an uncomfortable emotion.”

In this way, when we take a step back to analyse where our emotions are coming from and what we’re telling/not telling ourselves about them, we can think more rationally about our response.

You may also like

Coronavirus anxiety: how to avoid emotional exhaustion while you’re in lockdown

If we found ourselves feeling overwhelmed and anxious about the coronavirus pandemic, instead of impulsively checking every news source and worsening our anxiety, the STUF method might make it easier for us to identify our anxiety and try some self-care activities to alleviate those symptoms.

If ever there was a time to sit back and give our emotions some space before responding, it’s now. Everything feels like a lot at the moment – give yourself the time to analyse and understand those feelings before launching into action. 

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Long Reads

This graph will help you understand your ever-changing lockdown mood

What are the 7 stages of change, and how can they help us adapt to the new normal?

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published
Careers

4 easy ways to relieve the stress and pressure when you’re WFH

Working from home can increase stress and reduce wellbeing. Here’s how to stop that from happening.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Asking yourself these 4 questions could help you feel more in control today

Reduce your stress levels with this expert advice.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Crying over spilt milk? Why you’re finding it hard to deal with small problems at the moment

Because everything feels like *a lot* right now.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Coronavirus anxiety: cognitive therapist says one word can help ease your feelings

Use it to reframe how you feel about yourself and the world at large.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published