It’s no secret that lockdown has been an emotional rollercoaster for many of us. Whereas one day we’re feeling optimistic about the future and motivated to exercise, the next we might feel sluggish and overwhelmed by the current situation. We’re more aware than ever of the broad range of emotions we’re able to feel.

It’s one thing experiencing these difficult emotions, but another thing entirely responding to them. Our natural instinct is to respond impulsively – to consume all the coronavirus information we can get our hands on in order to quell our feelings of overwhelm, for example. But doing so may not always be the best way forward.