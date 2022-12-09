But what’s behind our need to appraise our years in this way, and why have we become so hooked on sharing the results? Has spending the past 15 years on social media just turned us into incorrigible humble braggers?

First, we need to examine our more general impulse to share online. According to Robert Brennan: “[Humans] are social animals, so we are hardwired for connection; the survival of humans depended on the ability to connect in groups for safety, so we’ve got that inside us.” Now, Brennan says, many of us tend to live quite an isolated life; we might see our family and have a job or go to school, but we’re not living in a community – we’re not having that constant connectivity.

Social media networks have become a way for us to regain some of that connectivity, but in a very different way – one which uses “the dopamine reward pathway to keep us in that hyper-connected world”, Brennan says.