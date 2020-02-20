The actor’s character must choose between two different men in this Drake Doremus romance. We’re guessing that this movie is not going to have a happy ending.

Love triangles, by very virtue of their triangular nature, tend not to end well for at least one of the parties involved. Think about the ones that you’ve seen on screen. (Spoiler alert, for movies that were released decades ago, by the way.) Reality Bites? Lelaina (Winona Ryder) chooses Troy (Ethan Hawke) and not Michael (Ben Stiller). The Notebook? We’re still feeling sorry for Lon (James Marsden), even if we were always rooting for Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams). And let’s not even get started on the Twilight movies. Someone is always left out in the cold in a love triangle. Which gives us cause for concern for at least one of the characters in Shailene Woodley’s new film Endings, Beginnings.

You may also like The Last Letter From Your Lover: Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley to star in Jojo Moyes romantic drama

The film, directed by Drake Doremus (Like Crazy), stars Woodley as Daphne, a woman who has just come out of a relationship with Adrian (Matthew Gray Gubler). When she meets two best friends at a party – Jack (Jamie Dornan) and Frank (Sebastian Stan) – she is torn between their opposing energies.

Endings, Beginnings: Shailene Woodley stars in the new Drake Doremus film.

Because one is a good guy and one is a spark guy, as in, one is perfect on paper and the other one just can’t get out of her head. See what we mean? This movie is definitely not going to have a happy ending. Here is everything you need to know about Endings, Beginnings:

Is there a trailer for Endings, Beginnings? There is, and it is very kissing-forward. Truly, it looks like Endings, Beginnings is going to have some of the best kissing in a film in 2020. You can watch the trailer below.

What is the plot of Endings, Beginnings? Endings, Beginnings follows Daphne over the course of a year in her life. The 30-year-old Los Angeles native comes out of a relationship and, while trying to find her feet, finds her life tangled up with two very different men.

Endings, Beginnins: Sebastian Stan co-stars in the film.

The movie was written by Doremus and novelist Jardine Libaire, but in true Doremus style is also semi-improvised. CJ Entertainment, the Korean company behind recent Oscar-winning film Parasite, is the production company.

What have the cast said about Endings, Beginnings? For Dornan, who is no stranger to the romance genre after making three Fifty Shades Of Grey movies, working with a semi-improvised script was both a privilege and a challenge. “The camera would just be floating around, and it would just appear in a lovely way. It’s very freeing to work like that,” he told Variety. But, he added, it’s also “terrifying”. “[That] is the honest answer,” Dornan said. “I think it was a 70-page skeleton script that you really stick to in those one or two takes. Because that’s what you’re used to doing. And then usually after one take, he’s like, ‘I don’t want you to say anything that’s on that paper.’ And you’re like…..what happens next?”

Endings, Beginnings: Jamie Dornan and Shailene Woodley in a scene from the film.

Speaking to Deadline, Woodley explained that at its heart Endings, Beginnings is the tale of a woman’s self-discovery. “It’s just an exploration of her humanity, and who she is as an emotional creature, trying to do the best she can, day in and day out, as she tries and navigates life, and also goes through the journey of self-exploration, realisation and identification,” said Woodley. “I think this movie is a true journey into oneself, of figuring out how she identifies within her own soul, and within her own heart.”

When is Endings, Beginnings released? Endings, Beginnings is in cinemas in the US on 1 May with a UK date to be announced later.

Images: Samuel Goldwyn Films