It’s no secret that when it comes to reporting pain - and getting medical professionals to listen - women often fare pretty badly. Research has proved this fact time and time again. Take the 2001 University of Maryland study, The Girl Who Cried Pain, which concluded that women are less likely than men to receive treatment for pain at all – particularly because we’re less likely to be taken seriously, and more likely to be dismissed as anxious or stressed, rather than suffering from physiological conditions.

So whether the symptoms are simply dismissed or explained away without proper tests and consideration, it won’t come as much of surprise that women who suffer from endometriosis (a condition which causes tissue that is similar to the lining of the womb to grow elsewhere in the body) often wait years to receive an official diagnosis – on average, it takes seven and a half years to be diagnosed with endometriosis, meaning many women are forced to wait much longer.