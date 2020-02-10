MPs have launched an inquiry into endometriosis – and they need your help

The statistics on endometriosis are so shocking that, at first, people often find them hard to believe. The condition, which causes a growth of endometrial-like tissue (the lining of the womb/uterus) outside of the uterus, affects 1 in 10 women in the UK (and 176 million worldwide) – but it takes, on average, seven and a half years to diagnose.

Why? It’s certainly not because the condition is inconspicuous and non-symptomatic; while some women may experience few or no symptoms, for others, it can be debilitating, with symptoms including painful and irregular periods, pain during or after sex, painful bowel movements, fatigue and difficulty getting pregnant.

These symptoms are caused when the endometrial-like tissue which lies outside of the uterus react to the menstrual cycle in the same way as those in the womb, building up and then breaking down and bleeding. However, unlike those cells in the womb, which escape in the form of a period, the cells outside of the uterus produce blood that has no way to escape, leading to inflammation, pain and the formation of scar tissue.