“I live in a houseshare with my partner and two other housemates in south-west London. When the initial two-year price cap was announced there was a lot of relief in our house. Although it was still more expensive than we had been paying, it gave us some security that at least this cost would be relatively fixed against a backdrop of other increasing costs (rent, food prices, etc).

“As our flat is fully electric and with an Economy 7 meter, we have shifted our habits to take advantage of cheaper night rates (eg putting the washing machine and dishwasher on overnight). But everyone has – and should be entitled to – their different views on how much to use the heating. No one wants to be that person who is telling everyone to turn the heating off, but with [prices] skyrocketing from April once the cap is removed, we’ll have to have a conversation as a flat about what is financially sustainable.

“I work in the energy industry and it is maddening that consumers are paying the price for the government’s failure to act sooner. The energy crisis isn’t a surprise; the industry knew it was coming and was warning about it long before politicians finally decided to act. They have now decided to act too little too late and the most vulnerable households will suffer the most.”

Ellie, 26

“I’m living with my boyfriend in a one-bed ground floor flat that we bought just before the mortgage rates started to hike. I have to say, I think the energy price guarantee stopping in spring makes sense to me. We earn enough to pay to heat our small flat (we are in a mid-terrace) and I think by spring we’d be starting to switch the heating off anyway.”

Alice, 31