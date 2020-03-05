Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin North America tour: how to get tickets
- Jessica Rapana
Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are going on tour together, and cue the nostalgia.
If your childhood memories include dancing around your living room to Livin’ La Vida Loca or belting out all the words to Hero, first of all: we can be friends.
And secondly, you will be as excited about this news as I am: Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are going on tour together this year.
The Grammy-winning stars are teaming up for an arena tour in North America beginning on 5 September in Phoenix and running until the end of October.
Iglesias’s hits include Hero, Escape, Bailando, I Like It and Tonight and he has a new album due out later this year. You’ll remember Martin from his biggest song She Bangs, as well as The Cup Of Life and Vente Pa’ Ca. Her has a new album due later this year.
So if, like me, seeing both live has been on your bucket list since the 90s, here is everything you need to know about how to get tickets.
Where will Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias perform on tour?
- September 5, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena
- September 6, 2020 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center
- September 9, 2020 – Edinburg, TX, Bert Ogden Arena
- September 11, 2020 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
- September 12, 2020 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center
- September 13, 2020 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- September 17, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA, STAPLES Center
- September 22, 2020 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center
- September 24, 2020 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
- September 26, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
- October 1, 2020 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena
- October 6, 2020 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
- October 8, 2020 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- October 10, 2020 – Montreal, QC, Centre Bell
- October 14, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- October 15, 2020 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
- October 17, 2020 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
- October 18, 2020 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
- October 23, 2020 – Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena
- October 29, 2020 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
- October 30, 2020 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
When do tickets for Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin go on sale?
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday 12 March at 10am local time on the official Live Nation website.
Citi/AAdvantage card members will have early access to pre-sale tickets from Tuesday 10 March at 10am until Wednesday 11 March at 10pm through Citi entertainment. Fans with early pre-sale ticket access can find details at the official Citi Entertainment website.
Who is the support act?
Rising Latin star Sebastian Yatra will be headlining for the duo. His album, Fantasia, debuted at number on on Billboard’s Latin pop chart, and he earned his first Grammy nomination this year for best Latin pop album. He has racked up a total of four Latin Grammy nominations and won two Latin American music awards.
Any tips for bagging tickets?
- If you’re using a laptop or iPad, make sure it’s on charge. Ensure you have the exact card and address details to hand.
- Tickets are not reserved until you enter your details so you’ll want to nominate someone who’s quick at typing.
- Don’t make the fatal mistake of trying to book using multiple browser tabs as this can upset the system. This is because most web browsers do not create a separate user session per tab – information is shared between all tabs for any given website. Open one tab, and persevere.
- While it may be advised not to use more than one tab in a single browser, apparently using multiple browsers could be a wiser course of action. Think Chrome, Mozilla and Internet Explorer all open on one window (and one tab only).
- If you’re able to join the virtual queue using multiple devices (think your phone, computer and tablet), then by all means give it a go to boost your chances of obtaining tickets.
- Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning nobody gets to go.
Image: Getty