Greta Thunberg and 9 other female climate change activists to follow on Instagram

We’re going to hazard a guess and assume that you care about the planet you live on, right?

But, although we’re sure you try and find plastic-free alternatives for things like cotton buds, always carry a reusable coffee cup and wouldn’t dream of picking up a plastic bag in Tesco, how much of the media you consume daily reflects your feelings on fighting climate change?

Our Instagram feeds are a reflection of our interests, but among the influencers we follow for style advice, decor ideas and travel inspiration, how many of them teach us about new ways to live sustainably or educate us on environmental issues? Probably not as many as we’d like.