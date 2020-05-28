The Equal Pay Act is 50 years old – so why are women still not being paid fairly?

On a cold afternoon in February 1970, Barbara Castle stood up in the House of Commons for the second reading of the Equal Pay Act. “We are witnessing another historic advance in the struggle against discrimination in our society, this time against discrimination on grounds of sex,” said the 59-year-old Labour MP for Blackburn. Her intention, she said, was “to make equal pay for equal work a reality, and, in doing so, to take women workers progressively out of the sweated labour class”.

Castle, who died in 2002, had been pushing for years for equal pay. The secretary of state for employment (and one of only 24 women in the Commons in 1970), she was instrumental in supporting the women machinists who went on strike for equal pay at the Ford Dagenham motor plant in 1968. Castle helped negotiate the women a salary increase, launched a government inquiry into the dispute and later introduced the Equal Pay Act 1970 to parliament.