The gender rent gap means women spend this much more of their wage on renting

You probably don’t need us to remind you that we are smack bang in the middle of a housing crisis, which makes this research even more frustrating.

More figures from the same report show the barriers to female homeownership are the same.

Almost half (47%) of millennial women admit they’d only be able to afford a deposit if they teamed up with a partner, compared to just one third (37%) of men. Among those who don’t expect to buy, 60% of millennial women said it’s because they don’t earn enough to get a mortgage, compared to 51% of men.

Additional findings from the research reveal how just one in four millennial females (26%) have an annual pre-tax income of over £30,000, compared to 34% of male flatsharers.